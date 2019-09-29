Ashley Havird is the Aiken County Tourism Program Coordinator for the Aiken County Visitors Center at 133 Laurens St. N.W.
Here's her list of great ways to explore Aiken County.
1. Go camping at Aiken State Park.
2. Take a tour of Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site.
3. Go mountain biking on the miles of trails at Boyd Pond Park.
4. Watch a movie under the stars at The Big Mo drive-in.
5. Take a nature walk through Silver Bluff Audubon Center and Sanctuary.
6. Visit Aiken Equine Rescue, the largest horse rescue in the Southeast.
7. Tour the Beech Island Agricultural Museum and Visitors Center.
8. Learn the history of the Savannah River Site at the SRS Museum.
9. Peruse the exhibits at the Aiken County Historical Museum.
10. Catch a horse show at Stable View.