A prominent member of Aiken’s horse community, Anne Campbell also is known for her philanthropic efforts.
She was instrumental in bringing to Aiken the Saratoga WarHorse program, which provides military veterans with emotional issues the opportunity to interact and bond with retired thoroughbred racehorses.
In 2017, the Women’s Leadership Council, which is affiliated with the United Way of Aiken County, honored Campbell as its Woman of the Year.
She also is the widow of Dogwood Stable’s founder and president Cot Campbell, who was inducted into thoroughbred racing’s national Hall of Fame in 2019.
Here are her best-kept secrets for things to do locally:
• Eat at the Track Kitchen.
“It is so charming and traditional and offbeat. It’s just a genuine and real place on this earth. You see grooms and owners and trainers (from the Aiken Training Track).
• Gallop and breeze.
Watch thoroughbreds gallop and breeze from the clocker’s stand, which is named in honor of Cot Campbell, at the Aiken Training Track. “I can just see Cot up there right now sitting on that bench. It lets you sort of get into the mind of what it’s like for someone who has an investment in a horse.”
• Mingle at the bar.
Sitting at the bar at the Whitney Restaurant & Bar, it’s very cozy, and the atmosphere and ambience reflect old Aiken. "They have a picture of Cot. It’s the only place in town where I can go and sit and be surrounded by the way things used to be and the people who used to be.”
• See bronze sculpture.
Visit the bronze sculpture of St. Andre Bessette on the corner of York Street and Park Avenue at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church. “It is a man sitting on a bench with his arms extended. It is very welcoming and very comforting. I love sitting there on the bench with him.”
• Visit the racing museum.
Visit the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum. Coordinator Lisa Hall and others “have done a wonderful job preserving the history of the very prestigious Aiken Training Track. There is a Dogwood Room, so I know Dogwood Stable won’t be forgotten.”
• Take a walk in Hitchcock Woods.
“It’s just magical. You feel the history and the tradition, and you appreciate the fact that they kept it and take such good care of it.”