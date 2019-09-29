Allen Riddick was born in Aiken and has lived in the city his entire life. He is associated with the Aiken County Historical Society and is an author.
He is often seen around town photographing events for posterity. “It's just fun to be out in Aiken seeing and experiencing the many events that make Aiken so special,” he said.
1. The Living History Park in North Augusta is a great place that holds two major events and several smaller events during the year. It is a wonderful place for family fun and entertainment. Lynn Thompson is president of the Olde Towne Preservation Society and is the leader of a large cast of 17th-century re-enactors who make the events at the LHP come alive.
2. The graves of Louise and Tommy Hitchcock are in a beautiful setting at the edge of Hitchcock Woods. The burial site is a little hard to find, but worth the trouble.
3. The Saturday morning historic Aiken tours that begin at the reconstructed Passenger Depot (the Aiken Visitors Center) on Park Avenue are well worth the two hours. Judith Burgess does a great job as the tour guide.
4. The Aiken County Historical Society is an organization that meets three times a year with someone speaking on some aspect of Aiken County or South Carolina history.
5. Hitchcock Woods is 2,000 acres, but I feel it is still underutilized by people who are not equestrians.
6. For sports action, go to a volleyball game at Aiken High or South Aiken High. There is probably more action per minute at one of those matches than any other sport the high schools offer.
7. The Thursday Amp the Alley event is always fun. One can relax and hear some good music from local musicians.
8. Don't forget the Farmers' Market on Williamsburg Street on Saturday mornings. It's the best place to shop in Aiken.
9. By virtue of living in Aiken County, we are blessed to be able to eat the best-tasting peaches in the world and see the greatest golfers in the world without having to travel very far.
10. To me the best event in Aiken is One Table in The Alley on Thanksgiving Day. This event epitomizes the volunteerism that is so prevalent in Aiken. It also is a time when people from all walks of life sit down together for a meal.
11. The best kept secret for people at least 60 years of age is USC Aiken. People at least 60 years old are eligible to audit any class at USCA as long as there is room. This semester I am taking my fifth class. I only take one a semester. For many years my mother took the same art class with the wonderful instructor Al Beyer. Also, being a student allows you to be a member of the Wellness Center, and you receive student discounts on events if you ask for them.