Aiken County was formed in 1871, but some of the churches still in the county date back to well before that time. Churches in Aiken County have plenty of history and stretch to every corner of the county. Plus, those churches are still growing, assisting the community, and adding to that history.
St. Mary Help of Christians
A historic Catholic church located in downtown Aiken, St. Mary's has a lot to offer Aikenites and visitors alike. The church is surrounded by monuments, statues, and places for quiet reflection. Head to the corner of Park and York Avenues to visit with a bronze statue of St. Andre Bessette, known for his healings, advice and humility.
Cumberland AME Church
Dating back to 1867, Cumberland AME has been serving God and the community for over 150 years. Cumberland is located at 111 Kershaw St. in downtown Aiken.
First Providence Baptist Church
Located in North Augusta now, First Providence was originally organized in Hamburg, South Carolina in 1860. Hamburg was a town pre-dating North Augusta. The town’s demise came in 1929 after the Savannah River flooded. The church was taken, plank by plank, on mule-drawn carriages from near the river to its current location. First Providence is now located at 315 Barton Road.
Eureka First Baptist Church
Eureka First Baptist Church, located at 186 Johnston Highway, has had the same pastor for over 50 years. The late Rick Stanley, who was associate pastor and minister of music at the church had a celebrity connection as the stepbrother of the late Elvis Presley.
Silver Bluff Baptist Church
Silver Bluff Baptist in Beech Island has a unique accolade to its name. The church was established in 1750, and a book about the spread of Christianity throughout the area documents the congregations as being the oldest black Baptist church in the United States. The church is located at 360 Old Jackson Highway.