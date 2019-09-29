Cemeteries are necessary and commonplace, but to some, morbid or creepy. They can tell the tale of a life, assist genealogical work, document trends, and just offer a place for folks to reminisce. Aiken County’s cemeteries do just that, and some are the resting place of unique, well-known or historically important people.
Graniteville Cemetery
Graniteville Cemetery is the final resting place for the loved ones of many Aiken County residents. It’s also the place where a small child, known only as The Little Boy, is buried. A sick, unknown boy was traveling alone in Oct. 1855 and died in Graniteville a few days after being taken off a train. He was buried in the cemetery and ever since, residents and visitors have left trinkets and toys on his grave for The Little Boy to enjoy in the afterlife. (Located off Gregg Highway)
Sunset Hill Cemetery
Located in North Augusta, Sunset Hill Cemetery is the perpetual resting place of many members of the close-knit community of North Augusta. One of those buried in the cemetery is the founder of the town himself, James U. Jackson (1856-1925). Jackson planned and founded the city in 1906. His grave is located near the southeast corner of the center block of the cemetery. (500 Alta Vista Ave.)
Pine Lawn Cemetery
Pine Lawn Cemetery is a National Register property, where slaves, free blacks, and freedmen are buried. The cemetery also includes veterans of many wars and conflicts. The cemetery was initially named the Aiken Colored Cemetery and was established in 1852. (Located between Hampton Avenue and Florence Street in Aiken)
Bethany Cemetery
Bethany Cemetery was founded in 1892. A variety of markers, headstones, obelisks and statues can be found in the cemetery. In the same location is the Sons of Israel cemetery, the resting place of people whose birthdates go back at least as far as 1860. (Located at the corner of Hampton Avenue and Laurens Street in Aiken)
St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church
Those buried at the cemetery at St. Thaddeus Church in downtown Aiken include prominent Aiken County residents: a former Aiken mayor who was murdered, a well-known suffragette, a poet and inventor, and a brigadier general in the Confederate Army. The cemetery is said to be the oldest active cemetery in Aiken, with the first person known to be buried on the grounds having died in 1844. (125 Pendleton St. in Aiken)