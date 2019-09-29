StablesDA.jpg
Buy Now

Shrimp and grits 

 C. Demarest

Ginger Salmon

Find it: An Shu Asian Cafe

This steamed salmon dish with fresh ginger, is topped with scallions and a drizzle of soy sauce, served over a bed of mixed vegetables and finished a splash of sizzling hot oil, to blend and seal the flavors into the salmon.

Fried Catfish

Find it: The Purple Hull Old Country Market

The Purple Hull operates as both a farmer's market and an eatery. On Fridays, customers can order fried catfish (or fried shrimp) from the hot bar, with a variety of classic Southern sides to choose from; grits, slaw, squash casserole, collard greens, french Fries, or cheesy potatoes.

Tandoori Chicken

Find it: Taj Aiken Indian Cuisine

Taj brings an authentic taste of India to downtown Aiken. Tucked away on Richland Avenue, one of this restaurant's most popular dishes is Tandoori Chicken. The chicken is marinated in a wide variety of herbs and spices imported from India, and then cooked in a Tandoori oven.

Snake River American Wagyu

Find it: The Red Pepper

The dish features cast iron-seared peppercorn encrusted steak served with sun dried tomato compound butter, balsamic reduction and pommes frites.

Shrimp and Grits

Find it: The Stables Restaurant

This menu item is a fine-dining take on classic shrimp and grits. It is cooked with pork belly, andouille sausage, corn, and a sherry cream sauce

Kristina Rackley is a general assignment reporter with the Aiken Standard. 