Double Chocolate Cake
Find it: Sugar South Catering Co.
This home-grown business has a cafe that offers breakfast and lunch, but specializes in baked goods for special events, such as this double chocolate cake. The cake is framed by a white chocolate and milk chocolate bark, topped with strawberries, and loaded with whatever filling the customer desires.
Chocolate Pyramid
Find it: The Confection Cottage Bakery & Tea Room
This decadent dish is a signature desert of the Confection Cottage. Described as a "chocolate lover's dream" by the bakery's owners, the Chocolate Pyramid is made of a dark chocolate brownie base with dark chocolate mousse, covered with dark chocolate ganache and drizzled with white chocolate.
Whiskey Road
Where to Find: Aiken Ice Cream
Even the waffle cones this ice cream is served with are homemade. The Whiskey Road is a flavor unique to Aiken Ice Cream and is comprised of bourbon ice cream, candied pecans, and brownies. Waffle cones come in regular and gluten-free varieties.
Red Raspberry Pie
Where to Find: Malia's
Malia's signature desert dish that customers can't get enough of is a warm slice of pice with raspberry coulis, served with cold vanilla ice cream.
Banana Split
Find it: Betsy's Round the Corner
Betsy's is one of Aiken County's most iconic restaurants. The banana split is one of their signature homemade deserts, with chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice creams, bananas, pineapple, and strawberry toppings, sprinkled with nuts and topped with chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a single cherry.