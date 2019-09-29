Pop's Hash Browns
Find it: What's Cookin' Downtown
This downtown restaurant dish features a plate-sized order of crispy hash browns topped with sausage, two fried eggs, grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, and melty Velveeta cheese.
Lump Crab Cake Benedict
Find it: The Willcox
Served during brunch on Sundays at one of Aiken's most famous places, The Willcox Hotel, Restaurant, and Spa. This dish is made of two poached eggs, guacamole, an heirloom tomato, and hollandaise.
Goat Cheese Scramble
Find it: Manuel's Bread Cafe
This dish gets its name from fresh local goat cheese served with scrambled eggs and chives on artisan bread and comes with a choice of applewood smoked bacon, home fries, or fruit salad.
The Downtown Mess (DT Aiken Style)
Find it: New Moon Cafe
New Moon is one of the most popular places to eat of grab coffee in downtown Aiken. This cafe also has an Augusta location, but this menu item is unique to the Aiken cafe. This dish is a mess of hot, melty pimento cheese grits served with grilled ham.
The Village Club
Find it: The Village Cafe
The Village Cafe, tucked away near Woodside Plantation, offers plenty of healthy choices and seasonal favorites. This club is served in whole or half with tavern ham, roasted turkey, bacon, Havarti, lettuce, tomato and mayo.