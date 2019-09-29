Holy Davoli Burger
Find it: Metro Diner
Holy Davoli! This mega-burger has an Angus beef patty topped with lettuce slaw made of shredded lettuce, mayo, and chopped pickles. Instead of a regular bun, this patty is served between two grilled cheese sandwiches stuffed with hickory-smoked bacon, tomatoes, and American cheese.
Skip Burger
Where to Find: Red Shed
This Shed Head Burger is cooked well-done and served with pimento cheese. It comes with mustard, ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, and butter pickles.
Royale with Cheeseburger
Find it: Whiskey Alley
Grab a burger and a drink from this popular restaurant in The Alley in the heart of downtown Aiken. This burger is made of a hand-formed Angus beef patty topped with American cheese, pickles, lettuce, Magic Sauce, and a potato bun.
Sno-Cap Burger
Find it: Sno-Cap Drive-In
This North Augusta restaurant has been in operation since the 60s and has all the flair of the decade. The Sno-Cap burger comes with signature Sno-slaw, cheddar cheese, and Kyle's chili.
CB Deluxe Burger
Find it: City Billiards
This burger has a half pound short rib and chuck blend patty with a choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and thousand island dressing on a golden potato bun.