Visiting Aiken for the first time or want to get to know our city better?
Marty Bailey of Tailored Tours of Aiken helped the Aiken Standard put together an itinerary to explore downtown and the surrounding area that also includes recommendations for dining experiences.
Morning
• Take a leisurely early morning walk in Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place, when “it’s cool, the vegetation is fresh and the birds are just waking up, so you’ll hear their songs and see them fluttering around.”
• Fuel up during a breakfast stop at What’s Cookin’, 123 Laurens St. N.W., where you can get “eggs almost any way you want” or something a little bit more on the healthy side.
• Visit the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W., to get “a sense of what Aiken is all about” and to learn about many of the things you’ll see throughout the day.
Lunch break
• Take a lunch break at The Highland Park Grille, 555 Highland Park Dr. S.W, which is in the original laundry room of the Highland Park Hotel, a posh resort that burned down in 1898. Eat indoors or outdoors on the deck overlooking the Aiken Golf Club’s course. “The food is great, and the service is even better.” Order The Ace Burger or The Green Jacket Salad.
• Go to the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E., which is “a fun spot for kids and the inner kid in everyone. It offers history to back up what you saw at the Historical Museum.”
• Browse the shops on Laurens Street, which include the Aiken Antique Mall and Fox & Lady, which has “the latest fashions,” and Cyndi’s Sweet Shoppe, which has the “retro candies that you grew up eating.”
Evening
• Sit down and rest your feet while enjoying a frosty treat at Aiken Ice Cream, 337 Hayne Ave. S.W. “The homemade ice cream there is better than anything you could find at any chain store shop.”
• Feeling hungry again at the end of the day? Go to the Tailgate Tavern, 231 The Alley S.W., where the Firecracker Shrimp appetizer is delicious – “I absolutely adore it, and I can make a meal out of it.” Among the other options are The Pizza Joint, 125 Richland Ave. W., where “you can see them making the pizzas and tossing the dough up,” and the more upscale Malia’s, 120 Laurens St. S.W., where “you get a bit of Southern graciousness with your dining.”
• End the evening sipping a glass of wine in the lobby of The Willcox, 100 Colleton Ave. S.W., an award-winning, historic hotel. “The seating is comfortable.” In addition, there is jazz music on Thursday night, and you can listen to piano music on Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday during brunch.