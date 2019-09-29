Nature, history, hearty food, fast cars and a small-town atmosphere can be enjoyed during a day trip to southwestern Aiken County that includes Beech Island, Jackson and New Ellenton.
Redcliffe Plantation
181 Redcliffe Road, Beech Island
The State Historic Site is the former home of James Henry Hammond, who was South Carolina’s 60th governor and served in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. Guided tours are available. Also on the property are slave cabins and a stable.
Papa’s Kitchen
447 Steed Street, Jackson
Home-style cooking is the focus, and there are a variety of options from which to choose. The fried chicken, pork chops and lasagna come with sides such as broccoli casserole, butter beans, zucchini fries and dirty rice.
Silver Bluff Audubon Center and Sanctuary
4542 Silver Bluff Road, Jackson
The 3,400-acre haven for birds and other wildlife has 22 miles of horse and walking trails along with 40 acres of lakes and ponds. Wood storks visit every summer, and bald eagles nest among the tall pines.
Carolina Dragway
302 Dragstrip Road, Jackson
Cars and their drivers battle to cross the finish line first at the drag racing facility, which is known by its fans as the “The House of Hook.”
Joe’s Bar & Grill
900 Main Street South, New Ellenton
Indoor or outdoor seating is available, and there also are plenty of televisions and two full bars. The menu features traditional bar far such as hamburgers and wings, but seafood and wraps also are served.