The Aiken County School Board elected a director for an upcoming behavior program during Tuesday's regular meeting.
Beth Taylor, coordinator of instructional programs for Aiken County Public Schools, was appointed to the position.
"My role (as director) will be to work with the committee and work with the staff (we plan to hire) to develop a program that is rooted in social-emotional learning," Taylor said.
The program, formerly referred to as the M.O.S.A.I.C. project, will be a short-term behavioral intervention program that aims to teach children grades K-5 social, emotional, and cognitive skills necessary for good behavior.
Taylor has 17 years of experience working in the Aiken County Public School District. She said her background is "heavily rooted" in behavior and believes each individual student requires a personal approach in the areas of behavior intervention.
School district staff said the program will be renamed in the coming months.
The plan was to implement the program in the 2020-2021 school year, but Taylor said coronavirus closures might delay the program's official launch.