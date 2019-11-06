Seniors packed the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center for the 20th annual Dining with Diabetes Luncheon on Wednesday.
The annual event provides an educational opportunity to those affected by diabetes in Aiken. It also serves as a networking opportunity to connect seniors with area providers such as medical facilities or assisted living facilities.
The event's keynote speaker was Dr. Michael Emmer of Palmetto Medicine. Emmer specializes in internal medicine.
It was also a chance for some providers who are new to the area to meet patients and educate the public about diabetes.
Sally Delmastro, a nurse practitioner at the Wound Healing Institute, recently moved to Aiken from North Carolina.
Delmastro said a lot of patients she meets had no idea they were experiencing symptoms of diabetes when they were diagnosed.
"You've got to think, there's probably more people that don't know they have it," Delmastro said. "And there's a huge category that has pre-diabetes. So a lot of people come to us and don't know they're diabetic until something happens that makes you check for it."
Delmastro said some of those symptoms include non-healing wounds, chronic thirst, weakness and fatigue.
"The very first thing I'll ask them about is their diet," Delmastro said.
Delmastro said that high glucose levels in the blood make it harder to manage wounds. That's why they use tools such as hyperbaric chambers at the Wound Healing Institute to treat patients with foot ulcers from diabetes.
A hyperbaric chamber is a pressurized vessel that allows people to breathe in higher concentrations of oxygen than normal, which assists with healing wounds.
The CSRA has a diabetes rate above the national average, according to the American Heart Association. Over half the area's population has high blood pressure, a risk factor closely related to diabetes.