A man in Camden is being monitored after potentially being exposed to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday afternoon.
The department believes he was exposed to the virus through close contact with another person who tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
“We now have evidence of community spread that’s likely to be causing these initial cases in Camden in Kershaw County and the risk of spread to other communities is possible, as seen in other states across the country,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, in a DHEC press release. “We are working with the CDC and state and local officials to limit community spread while continuing with our protocol for identifying travel-related cases in the state.”
The patient has not been hospitalized and is currently in self-isolation at home, according to the press release. He tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 after visiting a medical facility Sunday, March 8.
Presumptive positive means the patients tested positive for the virus at DHEC's Public Health Laboratory. The cases must be confirmed by the CDC, a process that takes 24-48 hours, before they can officially be confirmed as positive.
The Camden patient brings the state's total presumptive positive COVID-19 cases up to seven.
“We understand residents will have concerns about this new indication of community spread. However, I urge the public to remain calm and follow recommendations to prevent the spread of illness," Bell said. "Public health events like this one are not new to South Carolina ... We have trained, prepared and put systems in place to ensure that we are prepared and ready to respond to this and other events.”
DHEC has tested 31 South Carolina patients for COVID-19 as of Monday. Aside from the seven positive presumptive tests, all other patients tested negative for the virus.
DHEC does not recommend any schools or public facilities be closed at this time due to the new coronavirus. The department does recommend practicing regular health precautions and good hygiene, such as frequently washing hands, covering sneezes and coughs, and staying home when sick.