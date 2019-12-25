Parents are reminded to pay close attention to toy safety as children unwrap their gifts this holiday season.
According to the 2018 Consumer Product Safety Commission Report, there were an estimated 226,100 toy-related injuries treated in emergency room across the US in 2018.
Of those, 70% occurred to children 12 years of age or younger and 37% happened to children younger than 5 .
“Toys are supposed to bring joy and delight during the gift-giving season, and DHEC wants to make sure little ones stay safe,” said Emma Kennedy, director of the Division of Injury and Substance Abuse Prevention.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shares five toy safety tips to keep children safe:
1. Supervision is essential.
Provide safe, hazard-free play environments both indoors and outdoors. DHEC also encourages parents to regularly conduct toy maintenance checks for safety and durability as toys become wore down.
2. Always pay close attention to the age recommendations on toys.
DHEC urges parents to choose toys according to a child's age, interest and skill level.
Parents should also be aware of other safety labels such as "flame retardant/flame resistant" or "washable/hygienic materials" on dolls and other stuffed toys.
3. Discard the plastic wrappings from toys immediately.
DHEC warns that plastic wrappings can potentially become deadly playthings to small children.
4. Don't give young children any toys with small parts.
Parents are encouraged to not give young children any toys with small parts, such as removable eyes, noses, etc. as they could become choking hazards.
5. Inspect all toys for sharp points or edges made from such materials as metal or glass.
These toys should not be given to children under 8, DHEC reports. This includes stuffed animals with wires that could stab, cut or shock if exposed.
For more tips to protect children, visit DHEC’s Prevent Injuries web page at https://www.scdhec.gov/health/child-teen-health/early-childhood-health/prevent-injuries.