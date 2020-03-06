The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, or DHEC, is investigating two presumptive positive cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, the first reported in the Palmetto State.
The cases are not linked, according to a DHEC press release issued Friday night.
One case is in Kershaw County, and the other is in Charleston County.
The Kershaw County patient is an elderly adult female. She has been hospitalized and is in isolation.
The Charleston County patient is an adult female who recently traveled to France and Italy. She did not require hospitalization and is "self-isolated at home," the release stated.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reported Friday that the patient in Charleston County is a Medical University of South Carolina staff member and that she did not return to work after her trip.
She has not had symptoms for three days, according to the newspaper.
“We understand that residents have concerns about how the virus may impact South Carolinians,” said Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina's state epidemiologist, in the release. “While the risk to the public remains low, there is no evidence of ongoing transmission in the community at this time and our primary goals remain prevention and control.”
The samples submitted tested positive at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory, according to the agency. The results are required to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, laboratory and are "in the process of being submitted" for confirmatory testing.
The release states that DHEC will "update the public" as soon as the test results from the CDC are available, which "typically takes 24 to 48 hours after the specimens are received."
As of Friday, DHEC had tested a total of 10 individuals for COVID-19, including the two with presumptive positives.
The agency reported that the remaining tests are negative. DHEC has the ability to test 80 to 100 patients per day, the release stated.
DHEC is working with the CDC to identify all people who might have been in contact with the presumptive positive patients. Those individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
“No additional precautions are recommended for the public at this time, beyond the simple daily precautions that everyone should always take steps to stop the spread of illness, including getting the flu vaccine, washing your hands, covering your cough, and appropriately disposing tissues and other items contaminated with respiratory droplets,” Bell said.
The release states that DHEC is taking proactive steps to be prepared to protect the health of South Carolina’s communities, including informing healthcare providers throughout the state of recommendations for testing, the availability for testing and the appropriate precautions for the general public.
“We have developed strong relationships with health providers through the years,” Bell said. “Together, we have planned, prepared, and tested our ability to respond to public health events like this.”
For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.
In addition, people can call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. Staff members are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For people concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, DHEC is recommending that they contact their personal doctor or healthcare provider.