The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating four additional possible cases of coronavirus in the state, bringing S.C.'s total number of presumptive possible cases of the virus to six.
The four presumptive possible cases were identified Sunday afternoon after testing was completed at DHEC's Public Health Laboratory, the agency reports.
These cases are in addition to the two presumptive positive cases DHEC announced on Friday.
“Presumptive positive” means samples from the individuals tested positive for the virus, otherwise known as COVID-19, at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory. However, results are required to be confirmed by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
It takes 24-48 hours for the CDC to confirm samples after they’re received.
Two of these four new cases were direct contacts – meaning close face-to-face contact – with the Camden elderly woman who was announced as a presumptive positive on Friday, DHEC reports.
One of the two individuals is a woman who was hospitalized for reasons unrelated to COVID-19 and is isolated at this time.
The other individual, an elderly man, was temporarily admitted to a health care facility, was discharged and is currently isolated at home, DHEC reports.
The third new case is a woman from Camden with no known connection, at this time, to the other presumptive positive cases from Camden.
She was evaluated at a healthcare facility, was not hospitalized and is currently isolated at home, DHEC reports.
The fourth new case is a man from Spartanburg County with no known connection, at this time, to any of the other presumptive positive cases.
He is also not hospitalized and is currently isolated at home.
He had recently traveled to Italy, a country reporting over 7,000 infections.
“We now have evidence of community spread that’s likely to be causing these initial cases in Camden in Kershaw County, and the risk of spread to other communities is possible, as seen in other states across the country,” Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, said. “We are working with the CDC and state and local officials to limit community spread while continuing with our protocol for identifying travel-related cases in the state.”
DHEC reports the elderly female from Camden was transferred to a health care facility in the Midlands on Friday to receive a higher level of care and remains isolated.
The woman from Charleston County, also announced as a presumptive positive case on Friday, is symptom free and continuing to self-monitor.
In line with CDC guidance, the department does not recommend closing schools or canceling public events at this time.
DHEC will monitor absentee rates in schools and businesses as well as reports of illness in the community to determine if or when closures may be recommended.
DHEC also is providing updated recommendations to schools and daycare facilities, colleges and universities, and organizers of large events.
Updated information is publicly available at scdhec.gov/covid19.
DHEC will continue to be in communication with state agencies and community partners.
As of Sunday afternoon, DHEC has tested a total of 18 individuals for COVID-19, which includes the six presumptive positives.
The remaining tests are negative, the agency reports. DHEC will update the public as soon as the confirmatory test results from the CDC are available and as other new information is known.
Bell urges the public to remain calm and follow recommendations to prevent the spread of the illness.
"As a state, we have responded to Zika, the H1N1 influenza pandemic, SARS and others, including seasonal flu outbreaks, and our medical consultants conduct more than 700 disease investigations each year for a variety of illnesses," Bell said in a statement. "We have trained, prepared and put systems in place to ensure that we are prepared and ready to respond to this and other events.”
Daily routines DHEC urges the public to practice to protect against illness include practicing good hygiene, washing your hands and covering your cough.
Individuals with signs of illness should stay home from school and work and not attend public gatherings.
Residents who are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath should call their personal doctor or health care provider.
If an individual doesn’t have a primary care physician, MUSC Health is providing free telehealth screening to all South Carolinians.
"Healthcare authorities in South Carolina are following established protocols and procedures in addressing the 2019 Novel Coronavirus," Gov. Henry McMaster said in an emailed statement. "There is no cause for public alarm or speculation. It’s important to remember that each individual is responsible for their own actions and personal hygiene. If you feel sick, stay home and contact your doctor. Or from your home, you can consult with a doctor for free with MUSC’s online web site at: https://musc.care. South Carolinians should continue to follow recommendations and information provided by official sources."
No confirmed cases have been reported in the Aiken County area.
A patient in isolation at University Hospital in Augusta is being tested for coronavirus as reported on Sunday.