The first flu-related death of the season has been reported in South Carolina.
The death occurred in the Upstate, according to a news release Thursday from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
"Sadly, an individual from the Upstate region has died from complications due to the flu, our first lab-confirmed, influenza-associated death of the season,” said Linda Bell, M.D., state epidemiologist and DHEC’s director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control in the release.
According to DHEC's weekly flu surveillance report, the victim was in the 65 years and above age group.
“Unfortunately, we see many deaths, hospitalizations and other serious complications of flu each year in South Carolina," said Bell. “The flu vaccine is the best way to prevent the flu, and DHEC urges everyone six months and older to be vaccinated each season.”
People 65 years and older are especially at risk for severe – potentially fatal – flu-related complications. Others at risk include young children, pregnant women, and those with chronic health conditions.
Healthy people can still develop serious complications resulting in death from the flu, DHEC warns.
To prevent the virus' spread, DHEC is encouraging people who are sick with the flu to limit their contact with others as much as possible. Always keep mouths and noses covered while sneezing or coughing with a tissue or the crook of your elbow (not hands). Wash hands as much as possible with soap and warm water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.
Flu vaccines can be obtained at doctor's offices, DHEC health departments, clinics and pharmacies.