The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has detected a possible case of COVID-19 in a patient in Lancaster County.
The patient is currently hospitalized and isolated, according to a DHEC press release. She tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 at DHEC's Public Health Laboratory.
This is the first potential case of COVID-19 detected in Lancaster County.
“Our top priorities remain preventing spread of the disease and protecting public health,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, in the press release. “Our systems for protecting public health are working. We’re continuing to work with the CDC and our state and local partners, however, based on what’s occurring in other states and countries, we expect community spread to grow.”
DHEC is currently investigating how the patient could have potentially contracted the coronavirus. The patient has not traveled outside the United States recently and has had no contact with any other known cases, according to the press release.
As of Wednesday, DHEC has tested 51 South Carolinians for COVID-19. Of those cases, eight tested presumptive positive for the virus and two others have been confirmed as positive for the virus by the CDC.
Cases that test presumptive positive are treated as official coronavirus cases by DHEC.
“We understand residents will have concerns about this indication of community spread, however, I urge the public to remain calm and follow recommendations to prevent the spread of illness, particularly those who are older or those who have underlying health conditions because they may have more severe illness if infected,” Bell said.
The DHEC Care Line is available to provide general information about COVID-19 by calling 1-855-472-3432 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.