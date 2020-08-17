The Aiken Municipal Development Commission assembles Tuesday afternoon to tackle a handful of topics, including the suspended redevelopment of the landmark Hotel Aiken.

The commission is set to consider a letter to the Aiken City Council concerning the in-limbo hotel – work there has ceased and no restart date is available, according to the ownership – and will also hear a presentation about economic development projects in and around the city.

Documents for the meeting show the presentation will focus on "green commerce," growth of the city toward Interstate 20, and improving appearances and infrastructure.

The Aiken Municipal Development Commission meets at the Lessie B. Price Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Tuesday's public meeting begins at 3:30 p.m.

The relatively new body is responsible for advising City Council on development ventures and addressing blight citywide; it sports some independent powers, such as owning property and controlling money, and has been described as an accelerator.

City Council last week unanimously accepted the commission's downtown redevelopment plan, covering Richland Avenue from Laurens Street to Chesterfield Street, a stretch that includes Hotel Aiken and the former Regions Bank building. The commission last month recommended an incentives package for a prospective apartment complex off Owens Street, near Whiskey Road.

The development panel has met several times this year, mostly over the summer.

The commission's first get-together was in late May, city records show. At the time, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said the commission was formed "to help the Aiken business community move forward, which could be done in many ways," according to meeting minutes.

Commission members include Stuart MacVean, the president and CEO of Savannah River Nuclear Solutions; Keith Wood of Amentum, the company leading Savannah River Remediation; and Ed Woltz, Ed Girardeau and Lessie Price, who sit on City Council. Tim O'Briant, the city's economic development chief, works closely with the group.