Detours for Whiskey Road will be in place Thursday to assist SCDOT and grounds crews providing maintenance work.
Starting at 9:30 a.m., the detour will affect northbound traffic on Whiskey Road, according to a city of Aiken Facebook post. Northbound traffic will be routed onto Mead Avenue, to Magnolia Street, then to Grace Avenue.
"This will allow a safe work zone for crews and equipment in removing the bushes and trees growing near Whiskey Road," the post reads.
The project is expected to take about two hours.
Following the clean up between Mead and Grace, crews will move further north and divert traffic onto Grace Avenue, to York Street, to South Boundary Avenue.
Detour signs will be in place. The city asks drivers to please slow down if you are in the area and be mindful of the safety of the work crews.