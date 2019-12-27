The S.C. Department of Transportation is currently working on draining and reopening Dougherty Road on Aiken's Southside.

SCDOT is working on a storm water ditch to create better drainage after rainwater flooded Wilds Avenue and created traffic backup on Dougherty Road on Monday.

A detour is set up on Murrah Drive to alleviate traffic in that area.

City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said SCDOT may have the issue resolved today.

The Aiken Standard is also reaching out to SCDOT for more information.

Check back with Aiken Standard for updates.