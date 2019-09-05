A donation drive will take place in The Alley in downtown Aiken on Friday to help give local children clean clothes.
The Aiken Chapter of Moms Demand Action, in partnership with the Salvation Army, will hold a Detergent Drive outside Tailgate Tavern on Friday evening.
Donations of laundry detergent in any form (liquid, pods or powder) will be accepted.
"What a lot of us don’t realize is that families must choose between food and washing their clothes," said Moms Demand Action Aiken Chapter Lead Emilie DeGryse. "With it being back to school time, let’s help those families out by giving them a chance to send their kids to school in clean clothes. Clean clothes are a basic necessity and should never be treated as a luxury."
The drive will take place from 5-8 p.m. and donations will be distributed by the Salvation Army through their local food pantries.