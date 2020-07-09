Two abandoned canisters of unknown origin, one believed to be leaking chlorine, led to U.S. Highway 278 being closed for several hours Wednesday.
The Savannah River Site Emergency Operations Office was notified Wednesday by Aiken County that two 150-pound metal cylinders were discovered off U.S. 278 on SRS property, an Energy Department spokesperson said.
One cylinder was significantly degraded and was off-gassing chlorine.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control was notified by the Aiken County Emergency Management Division of the two abandoned cylinders and responded to the scene at the request of SRS, a DHEC spokesperson said.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office reported that Aiken County Hazmat was called to the scene as well.
"These canisters did not originate at SRS and their origins and the quantity of material in each are unknown," an Energy Department spokesperson said.
South Carolina Highway Patrol announced at 1:26 p.m. the closure of U.S. Highway 278, also known as Williston Road, between S.C. Highway 19 and Mount Beulah Road.
It was reopened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Savannah River Site is currently evaluating disposition options for the canisters.
