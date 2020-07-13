The Aiken Planning Commission will review an annexation and concept plan request for the Aiken Steeplechase Association along with several other annexation requests at its Tuesday night meeting.
Aiken Steeplechase Association is proposing to build an equine facility on 140.80 acres on the northwest corner of Old Wagener Road and Rudy Mason Parkway which will include a steeplechase track and various support structures for their annual Steeplechase events.
The support structures are proposed to include stables, a tower and pavilion, spectators' berm, well and pumphouse, and event parking.
Temporary facilities are anticipated to be used initially, with potentially transitioning to more permanent structures.
Additional event tents will include ones for jockeys, medical personnel and guarantors.
Other business
Also, the commission will review Augusta construction company Crowell & Co. Inc's request for sanitary sewer service for a proposed subdivision on over 60 acres between Toolebeck Road and Woodward Drive, which runs parallel to Charleston Highway.
The subdivision will support up to 250 single-family units comprised of 169 single-family detached homes, and 78 triplex units dispersed throughout the project. The property is currently in the county and not adjacent to the city's municipal boundary.
The commission will also see the return of two previously tabled items: Duke's Bar-B-Que and a new gas station/convenience store north of I-20.
Duke's Bar-B-Que is seeking approval for a 8,600-square-foot, sit-down restaurant with drive-through service and approximately 310 seats. This proposal has been postponed several times at previous meetings.
Creighton Companies LLC is proposing a concept plan for "roughly" 16 passenger vehicle fueling positions, six truck fueling stations with a 4,600-square-foot convenience store located along US 1 (Columbia Highway) in Aiken County, approximately 150 feet north of the I-20 off-ramp, with full movement access opposite Shiloh Church Road.
Creighton Companies requested "city services" within its proposal despite the project site not bordering with Aiken's city limits.
Other items on the commission's agenda include:
- LED of Aiken Inc. is requesting annexation of a 0.40 acre of undeveloped property at the intersection of Park Avenue S.E., Richland Avenue E., Wagener Road, and Old Wagener Road. The applicant is requesting the zoning designation of General Business (GB) though no development on this property is proposed at this time.
- Carlos Marban with LuLu' s Holdings of South Carolina LLC is proposing a concept plan and rezoning approval for an automated carwash on Whiskey Road between Stratford Drive and Sizemore Circle.
- Dan Rickabaugh, Zimmerman, Evans and Leopold Inc. are requesting city water and sewer services for a proposed development of 12 townhomes with groupings of six single-family attached units on opposite parcels across University Lane. The parcels are in the county and outside of the city's municipal boundary.
The Planning Commission meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Chambers at 214 Park Ave. N.W. following a 5 p.m. work session.
To abide by health official's coronavirus guidelines, social distancing measures will be enforced during the meeting.
The public can email their comments at PCCOmment@CityofAikenSC.gov.