Derek M. Bush always felt called to service, and he answered that call as an assistant public defender.
“I have the honor and privilege of serving indigent clients in the Aiken area and helping them navigate the criminal justice system,” said Bush, who has been with the 2nd Judicial Circuit Public Defender’s Office in Aiken County for three years. “I help to protect their rights while also offering them hope. I am their voice in the courtroom and am a light that shines for them in some of their darkest times.”
At USC Columbia, where he majored in sociology, Bush, 30, worked with Patton Adams at the South Carolina Commission on Indigent Defense, giving him a state-agency perspective on the world of public defense.
“I came back to my faith in Jesus Christ in law school, and I knew I wanted to help and serve others, which is ultimately why I became a lawyer,” said Bush, who graduated from the Charleston School of Law in 2014. “I also knew that I wanted to be able to practice law in an environment where I would be free to be myself and bring my faith with me to my work.”
Grant Gibbons and Nick McCarley in the Aiken County Public Defender's Office gave Bush that opportunity to serve the residents of Aiken.
“I am deeply grateful to both of them for the belief and for the opportunity they gave me to serve,” Bush said. “Now, three years later, I still get to bring my faith with me to work everyday and truly walk out what I feel called to do. This job has been an awesome blessing, and the drive to serve people keeps me motivated.”
A native of North Charleston, Bush began his law career in private practice in Seneca, where he met his wife, Brooke, in 2016.
Bush and his wife are members of Peace Lutheran Church in downtown Aiken, and they love to go to Gamecock football games.
“I am a huge Gamecock fan,” Bush said. “We also love to ride bikes on the back roads of Aiken and be outdoors. I recently picked up golf, and my wife joins me when she's not playing tennis. We also love to travel together and really enjoy spending time with our families.”
Bush also is a board member for the Family and Marriage Coalition of Aiken, or FAMCO.
“As a FAMCO board member, I’m passionate about marriage and the importance of family,” he said. “I want to continue growing awareness of resources like trainings, counseling and conferences offered for those who are married or are considering getting married.
“Our motto is families together make communities better, and I truly believe that. As a husband, I will continue to love and cherish my wife as we look forward to our future and anticipate raising a family here in Aiken.”
Bush said he wants “to continue being obedient to the Lord’s will in my life and serving the citizens of Aiken in whatever capacity the Lord has for me.”
“My hope is to continue impacting Aiken in a positive way by being a servant leader in the community,” he said. “As a lawyer, I will continue to serve the needs of my clients and offer help, hope and my expertise to guide them through their legal needs. I also want to continue to grow and expand my network as I serve the residents of Aiken.”