Deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect who held up a Wagener convenience store clerk with a knife and demanded money Tuesday night.
Around 9:13 p.m., James Herman Hammond, 46, allegedly grabbed the store clerk of Harry's Convenience Store in a choke hold, threatened the clerk with a knife and demanded money, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office news release.
Hammond released the victim when another customer pulled into the parking lot and fled the store, the news release states.
Deputies report that Hammond is described as a black male with gray/white facial hair, 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 130 pounds.
Hammond was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black jeans and a black ball cap, according to the release.
Hammond is wanted for armed robbery, assault and battery high and aggravated, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and larceny.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811.
Anonymous tips can be sent through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn up to $1,000 cash reward.