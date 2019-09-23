Deputies are seeking information to help identify possible suspects who may be connected to several car break-ins at Sage Creek neighborhood Saturday morning.
Around 4:30 a.m., a resident in the area spotted a black male going through a vehicle in the area of Cozy Knoll and Geranium Street, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office news release.
The suspect fled the area when the witness spotted him, the release states.
Deputies and the Aiken Bloodhound Tracking team responded to the area where it was evident that the suspects fled in a vehicle, according to the release.
Throughout the morning, deputies responded to residents in this neighborhood where vehicles had been rummaged through.
Several homeowners were able to provide pictures of possible suspects from these incidents to deputies. However, the individuals in the photos were identified and were not believed to be related to the break-ins, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts and identity of the suspect(s) is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or CrimeStoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Tips also can be submitted online at midlandscrimestoppers.com.