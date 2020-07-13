Scott Mathew Williams

Scott Mathew Williams

 Photo courtesy of the Aiken County Sheriff's Office

A Graniteville man is being sought by deputies for reportedly pointing and presenting a firearm. 

Scott Mathew Williams, 32, of Graniteville, is wanted for three counts of pointing presenting a firearm, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office reports. 

Williams is known to be in the Whaley Pond area and is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and approximately 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information on Williams' whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

Anonymous tips can be provided through Midlands CrimeStoppers.

A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

Web tip: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click "Submit a Tip."

Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on an Apple or Android Device

