Deputies are seeking assistance in identifying three males suspected of burglarizing a home in Aiken County.
On Jan. 27, deputies responded around 6:30 a.m. to a residence on Chime Bell Church Road for a report of a burglary, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office news release.
The homeowner had spotted the three white males driving away from his home in an SUV after he arrived.
The homeowner provided video to investigators from his surveillance system that showed the suspects enter the residence and later flee in their vehicle, the release states.
The suspects stole several power tools and construction materials and also caused damage to the home.
Anyone with information related to this case or the identity of any suspects is asked to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Anonymous information can be provided through Midlands CrimeStoppers.
A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Web tip: www.midlanscrimestoppers.com and click "Submit a Tip."
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
Mobile app: Download Aiken County Sheriff’s Office App on your Apple or Android Device.