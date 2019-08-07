Aiken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a third suspect associated with a death investigation of a missing New Ellenton man.

Altashuan Jalen Bacon, 18, is wanted for accessory before the fact of murder and accessory after the fact of a murder, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Bacon's charges come as part of an investigation to the missing person and death of Derrick Jai Curry.

Curry was reported missing on or about May 1.

Bacon is approximately 6-foot-3 and approximately 200 pounds, and his last known address is in the Warrenville area, the release states. Bacon may be driving in a silver two-door Honda.

Bacon should be considered as armed and dangerous, deputies report.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office investigated Curry's disappearance in early May, and investigators uncovered evidence leading them to believe he was shot and killed in an Aiken home.

Units from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Aiken Department of Public Safety executed search warrants at two homes in New Ellenton around 5 a.m. May 13.

This information gathered by police led the Sheriff's Office to issue warrants for the arrests of Denzell Jackson, 18, and Shakel Dixon, 20, who are believed to be responsible for Curry's disappearance.

Jackson and Dixon face multiple charges, including murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Jackson is charged with murder, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking meth, three counts of manufacturing or possession of a scheduled drug, and four counts of possession of drugs with intent to distribute near a school, according to jail records.

Dixon is charged with murder, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and two counts of failure to stop for blue lights, records show.

A third arrest in the case was made on May 20.

Christian Barnwell, 17, was arrested and charged with accessory before the fact to a felony and accessory after the fact to a felony.

Deputies are still working toward finding Curry’s remains.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811. Anonymous tips can be sent through Midlands CrimeStoppers.

A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.