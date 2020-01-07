Aiken County deputies are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck two juveniles riding four-wheelers in Graniteville on Monday.
On Monday, an accident with injured riders in a hit and run on Cemetery Road, near Bayberry Street in Graniteville, was reported over police scanner traffic.
The accident involved two juveniles driving four-wheelers who were hit by a truck, according to scanner traffic.
Sgt. Steven Shunn, with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, later said the vehicle involved in the collision was black.
The juveniles received minor injuries and are expected to be OK, Shunn said.
Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811.