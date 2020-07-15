Deputies are seeking information that would lead to the location of a missing man last seen in the Monetta area.
Paul Richardson, 42, was last seen at Generations of Monetta, located at 77 Cato Road in Monetta, around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.
He's described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds.
Richardson has blond hair and blue eyes.
He is bipolar, delusional and schizophrenic, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with any information about Richardson's whereabouts are asked to contact the sheriff's office at (803)648-6811.