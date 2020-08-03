Deputies are seeking multiple armed robbery suspects who reportedly robbed the same convenience store in Perry four different times over the past several months.
On April 5, May 6, July 28 and 30, individual suspects entered an Enmarket Store, located 441 Walker Road in Perry, brandishing a gun and demanding money from the store clerk.
Investigators believe that each of these suspects are associated with one another.
Each time, the suspect exited the store, running toward the wooded area to the left of the store, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.
On July 30, the suspect fired a shot at a car containing two witnesses who drove to the edge of the parking lot.
During each robbery, no one was injured as each of the robbers fled with an undetermined amount of cash.
Anyone with any information on the identity or whereabouts of these suspects, are encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.
Anonymous tips can be sent through Midlands Crime Stoppers.
A tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Web tip: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
Mobile app: Download Aiken County Sheriff’s Office App on your Apple or Android Device.