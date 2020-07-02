Investigators have made a second arrest in a May shooting in Jackson that left one woman dead.
Shikem Saiquan Wright, 21, was taken into custody by Richmond County deputies at the Rivers Edge Apartments around 10 p.m. Wednesday without incident, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the intersection of Kathwood and Old Jackson Highway on May 4 around 4:39 p.m. after a report of a shooting was called in to dispatch.
When responding deputies arrived on scene, they found Christina Cuteri in the driver seat of a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound to her body.
Information reported to deputies determined there were three Black males that fired shots at a car that was occupied by Cuteri and another victim after they arrived at 1629 Old Jackson Highway.
The shooters drove away in a black sedan, leaving Cuteri in her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wright has warrants for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery, according to the sheriff's office.
He is currently being held in the Richmond County Jail pending an extradition hearing.
Aiken County deputies charged 19-year-old Shikorian Markel Corbitt in connection with the murder on May 28.
Corbitt is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center and is also charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery.
Deputies are still seeking information on the remaining suspect in this case and encourage anyone with any information, to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.
Information can be provided anonymously through midlandscrimestoppers.com. A tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.