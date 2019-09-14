The Aiken County Sheriff's Office issued several warrants relating to drug trafficking in Warrenville on Thursday.
The ACSO informed Aiken County citizens through its Facebook page that deputies would be in the area of Monroe and Howlandville Rd on a narcotics search warrant.
According to ACSO warrants, four suspects were issued warrants and charged.
Alicia Nichole Parker, 35, of Warrenville was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other, drugs/trafficking in meth or cocaine base 200 grams or more, violation drug distribution law, trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc. four grams or more, financial transaction card theft and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Bobby Wayne Clemons, Jr., 44, of Aiken was charged with trafficking in heroin, morphine, 4 grams or more, trafficking meth or cocaine base 200 grams, violation of drug distribution law and possession of a weapon during violent crime.
David Benard Merriweather, 29, of Graniteville was charged with violation of terms of probation, trafficking in heroin, morphine four grams or more, trafficking meth or cocaine base 200 grams, violation drug distribution law and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Jonathan Charles Breaux, 33, of Aiken was charged with trafficking in ice, crank or crack 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams, second offense.
According to ACSO warrants, Parker and Merriweather possessed a Ruger 9mm and a Hi-Point .380 pistol in their residence while in possession of trafficking heroin and methamphetamine.
Parker also possessed five different FTC type cards belonging to three different individuals, according to warrants.
All four suspects are currently being held in the Aiken County detention center as of Saturday afternoon.