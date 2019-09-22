Deputies are currently investigating a case of horse sexual abuse reported Sept. 20 in Aiken.
According to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report, deputies responded to a home off Willow Run Road.
The victim told deputies when she went to go feed the horses, she observed her female horse with a green rope tied around the right front leg and right back leg, according to the report.
The victim said this caused the horse to have issues walking, according to the report. The victim further observed that the horse held its tail in the air and continued to squat, appearing to be uncomfortable.
Veterinarian Dr. Breanne Marsaman examined the horse, according to the report. He concluded there was debris and irritation in the uterus of the horse, vaginal bruising and six to eight inches of irritation.
The vet took samples for additional testing, according to the report.
Capt. Eric Abdullah, with the ACSO, said it is currently unknown if there has been any similar cases in the area. ACSO is investigating the reported incident further.