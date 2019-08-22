Deputies are seeking information on suspect(s) involved in vandalizing a Graniteville church on Sunday.
Around 9:20 a.m., deputies responded to Calvary Baptist Church located at 194 Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville for reports of damage, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office news release.
The chairman of the grounds, told deputies that between Aug.16 to Aug.18, suspects threw rocks through 11 windows, egged several doors and wrote profanity graffiti on several doors, according to the release.
The damage to the church is estimated to be several thousand dollars, the release states. Deputies searched the surrounding areas for potential suspects and witnesses.
Sheriff Michael Hunt said there is nothing that suggests the vandalism of this church is a hate crime.
"We want our community to know as well as the members of Calvary Baptist Church, that this senseless and cowardly act will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Hunt said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811. Anonymous tips can be provide through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.