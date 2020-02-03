Deputies are seeking information about an air conditioning unit theft at Bobby's Bar-B-Q last week.
A complainant from the restaurant located at 1897 Jefferson Davis Highway reported that two of the restaurant's air conditioning units were taken apart and all copper was missing from both of the units, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
A security camera showed a dark SUV pulled into the area at 8:08 p.m. Jan. 29 and left at 9:11 p.m., according to the report.
The camera on the back of the restaurant was activated by motion but it was too dark to show anything, the report states.
Bobby's Bar-B-Q is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of person(s) responsible for theft, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811.