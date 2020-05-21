One of three suspects who attempted to break into a Ridge Spring home has been charged.
Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning, deputies responded to a residence on Cobblestone Road after the homeowner reported he fired shots at suspects who were breaking into his home and stealing his property.
The homeowner told deputies he saw at least two males and two vehicles on his property while he was walking his dog.
He reportedly approached the suspects, yelled and fired his weapon towards them.
The suspects ran to their vehicles and drove away through the woods, fleeing from the victim.
The suspects then ran away on foot after one vehicle got stuck and the other stalled on Cobblestone Road.
The Aiken Bloodhound Tracking Team and additional deputies responded to the area to search for the suspects.
Around 9:52 a.m., the bloodhound team located and detained James Franklin Fink Jr. in the swamp adjacent to Whispering Pines Road.
Fink had sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand and was transported to an area hospital for treatment before being taken to the Aiken County detention center. He will be charged with second-degree burglary and grand larceny.
Investigators also identified Alister Keith Wingard, 32, and Brandon Lee Hall, 23, of Batesburg as additional suspects believed to be involved in the burglary.
Investigators are obtaining warrants to charge both men with second-degree burglary and grand larceny.
Anyone with information on Hall or Wingard is asked to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Information can also be provided anonymously through Midlands CrimeStoppers by calling 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or online at www.midlanscrimestoppers.com
A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.