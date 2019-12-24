Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in the murder of a Graniteville mother and her 1-year-old son on Dec. 17.

Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance on any information that would lead to the arrest of Thomas Anthony Henderson, 18, of Beech Island.

Investigators have obtained arrest warrants for Henderson for two counts of murder, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The charges are from a shooting incident on Dec. 17 that took place on Kalmia Apartments Lane, claiming the life of a mother and her child.

Leads, evidence and tips from citizens have led to warrants being obtained for Henderson.

Henderson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Additional charges may be forthcoming.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Henderson or information on this case, they should contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.