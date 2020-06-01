Deputies are seeking information on an armed robbery suspect who held a victim at gunpoint in Aiken.
On May 25 around 4:15 p.m., a victim reported to deputies a white sedan parked next to him at Lucky 7 located on 1105 Hampton Avenue N.W., according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
A black male wearing a camouflage jacket got into his vehicle, pointed a handgun at him and demanded money, the victim reported.
The victim gave the gunman approximately $400 in cash.
The suspect then got back into the passenger side of the white sedan and fled the area on Terry Drive.
Deputies say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the identity or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.
Anonymous tips can be provided through Midlands Crime Stoppers.
A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for any crime.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Web tip: www.midlanscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
ACSO Mobile App: Downloaded from App Store or Google Play.