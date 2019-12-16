A Denmark, S.C., woman was denied bond for charges relating to a fatal collision in Windsor that claimed the life of two Williston adults and seriously injured two children on Saturday night.

Paris Michelle Jones, 25, of Denmark was charged on Sunday.

The crash on Charleston Highway involved two vehicles around 8:48 p.m. on Saturday in Windsor, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Coroner: Parents killed, two children 'seriously' hurt in Saturday night crash Two people were killed and two children were badly hurt in a crash Saturday night along Char…

A 2015 Nissan was traveling east on Charleston Highway while a 2007 Chrysler 300 was traveling west, Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The Nissan made a left turn in front of the Chrysler, killing both the driver and the passenger.

Delanie Murphy, 41, and Dave Chavis Jr., 29, both of Williston, were pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said.

The two victims were the parents of two children who were seriously injured in the collision, the coroner reported.

Both victims were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

Highway Patrol reported the suspect left the scene of the crime and sustained minor injuries.

At a 3 p.m. bond hearing on Monday, Jones was denied bond for four charges of hit and run, two of which involved death and two that involved great bodily injury.

Jones also faces two additional charges and was issued a $64,750 bond for driving under suspension and a $25,750 bond for an open container charge, according the Aiken County detention center.

Victim services read off three statements on behalf of the victims' families who were not able to attend the bond hearing.

The first statement was from Chavis' sister who encouraged the judge to deny bond for Jones.

"She caused a horrible accident and caused a scene where two beautiful babies needed help," victim services read on behalf of the victim's sister. "Thank God for the gentleman that was able to hold my older nephew until the ambulance came. Ms. Jones, not only did you take these boys' parents that they loved dearly, but you also killed a brother, sister, daughter and son. I hope you are ashamed of yourself and learn your lesson."

A statement was also read on behalf of Chavis' mother who also urged the judge not to grant the suspect a bond.

"She has already shown that she is a flight risk by fleeing the scene of the accident where two people were killed and two other young children were seriously injured," victim services read on behalf of the victim's mother. "Aside from that fact, she does not deserve bail considering she has not only murdered two individuals, she has caused serious harm to two young, innocent children who are now without a mother and father."

According to the statement read, the two children, ages 8 and 2, are still in critical condition at the Children's Hospital of Georgia.

"This tragic accident was senseless and 100% preventable," victim services read on behalf of the victim's mother.

Victim services last read a statement on behalf of the teacher of the 8-year-old victim.

"Due to her actions, she took the lives of two innocent people and has forever changed the lives of two precious, young boys," victim services read on behalf of the teacher. "Already too many lives have been taken by intoxicated people who have no regard for others. Please make an example of Ms. Jones. Maybe the denial of her bond will make others think twice."

1st Sgt. David Smith also attended the bond hearing on behalf of Highway Patrol.

Smith said the state wishes to deny bond for Jones.

"She's a flight risk," Smith said. "She left the scene of the accident."

As each statement was read, Jones wept and at times held her hands over her eyes.

She told the judge that she lives alone with her daughter and apologized for the fatal collision.

"I didn't know," Jones said as she cried. "I'm so sorry. I was so scared. I have a little girl so I understand."

Jones' first court appearance at the Aiken County Courthouse is scheduled for Feb. 28, 2020 at 9 a.m.

A second court appearance is scheduled for April 3, 2019.