A Denmark, S.C., woman is facing charges relating to a fatal collision in Windsor that claimed the life of two Williston adults and seriously injured two children on Saturday night.

Paris Michelle Jones, 25, of Denmark was charged with two counts of hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with death and a hold with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, according to jail records.

The crash on Charleston Highway involved two vehicles around 8:48 p.m. in Windsor, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

A 2015 Nissan was traveling east on Charleston Highway while a 2007 Chrysler 300 was traveling west, Corporal Sonny Collins with SCHP said.

The Nissan made a left turn in front of the Chrysler, killing both the driver and the passenger.

Delanie Murphy, 41, and Dave Chavis Jr., 29, both of Williston, were pronounced dead at scene, the coroner said.

The two victims were the parents of two children who were seriously injured following the collision, the coroner reported.

Both victims were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

The pair will be autopsied Monday in Newberry, the coroner said.

The suspect driving the Nissan sustained minor injuries, Collins said.

Paris was charged by Highway Patrol on Sunday night and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where she is currently being held .

No bond has been set.