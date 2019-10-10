U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry was subpoenaed Thursday as part of the House's growing impeachment probe into President Donald Trump.

The subpoena, issued by the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform committees, instructs Perry to turn over documents and communications related to a Ukrainian energy company as well as his involvement with Trump's now-public July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During that call, Trump pressed his counterpart about investigating former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 rival for the presidency.

"Recently, public reports have raised questions about any role you may have played in conveying or reinforcing the president's stark message to the Ukrainian president," U.S. Reps. Adam Schiff of California, Elijah Cummings of Maryland, and Eliot Engel of New York, Democratic chairmen, wrote in a letter announcing the subpoena.

"These reports have also raised significant questions about your efforts to press Ukrainian officials to change the management structure at a Ukrainian state-owned energy company to benefit individuals involved with Rudy Giuliani's push to get Ukrainian officials to interfere in our 2020 election," it continues.

The Thursday letter includes roughly six pages of wide-ranging background and lead-up information, touching on withheld military aid; acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, a former South Carolina lawmaker; Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law; and Vice President Mike Pence's travels.

Perry has until Oct. 18 to comply, according to the letter. The energy secretary earlier this month said he would work with Congress and answer questions.

The impeachment-related spotlight on Perry has brightened recently, and reports of his looming resignation have swirled. Plans for Perry to leave the administration have been denied, though.