U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate, will be campaigning in Aiken County on Friday.
The Massachusetts senator will be canvassing here just one day before voters hit the polls for the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary.
"Join us for a canvass in Aiken with Elizabeth Warren to talk with your neighbors about the big, structural change that she is fighting for in South Carolina," an event description reads. Those interested in going must RSVP.
The event location is listed as 560 Augusta Aiken Road in Warrenville. Doors will open at 4:15 p.m. The event begins at 4:45 p.m.
Warren last campaigned in Aiken in August 2019. Her rally at USC Aiken attracted an overflow crowd, and she was the first presidential candidate to campaign in Aiken this election cycle.