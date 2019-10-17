Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be campaigning in Aiken on Saturday.
Harris — a U.S. senator representing California and a former attorney general — will hold a town-hall event at Aiken High School, 449 Rutland Drive.
Doors open at 4:15 p.m. The event begins 30 minutes later.
Those interested in going can RSVP online.
During her town hall, Harris is expected to focus on what people have in common and how they can together tackle serious topics, like gun violence and health care costs.
The senator will also focus on "how Trump has failed to deliver on any of his promises to working families," a campaign official previously told the Aiken Standard.
Questions will be taken from the audience, according to an event description.
Harris was elected to the Senate in 2016. She currently serves on the homeland security, judiciary, intelligence and budget committees.
Harris announced her presidential bid in January.