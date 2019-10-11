Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be in Aiken next week.
Harris, a U.S. senator representing California, will be hosting a town hall event at Aiken High School Oct. 19, according to her campaign.
The event next Saturday begins at 4:45 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes prior.
Harris during her town hall will focus on what people have in common and how they can together tackle serious topics, like gun violence and health care costs, according to a campaign official.
The senator will also focus on "how Trump has failed to deliver on any of his promises to working families," the official said.
Harris will be campaigning in Orangeburg prior to the Aiken town hall and will head to West Columbia after, according to an events schedule.
While the senator is no stranger to South Carolina — this will be her 12th visit to the Palmetto State as a presidential candidate — next week's event will be her first official foray into Aiken County. She has previously visited Anderson, Charleston, Columbia, Florence and Greenville, among other locales.
Harris currently serves on the homeland security, judiciary, intelligence and budget committees. She was elected to the Senate in 2016 and is a former attorney general.
Harris announced her bid for the presidency in January.
Those wishing to attend the Aiken High School town hall can RSVP online.