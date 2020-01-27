Adair Ford Boroughs, a Williston native running to represent South Carolina's 2nd Congressional District, campaigned in Aiken Monday evening, dropping in at the county Democratic Party headquarters for some retail politics.
Her visit to downtown Aiken marked the second stop along her newly launched "County-to-County" initiative, in which Boroughs, a Democrat, aims to travel across the district and speak one on one with potential voters and supporters.
Boroughs opened the event with a short speech on the porch of the party's headquarters. After, she mingled with the crowd – about 20 people – and answered questions and fielded concerns. The "County-to-County" tour, Boroughs emphasized, is about access, transparency and buttressing her underdog congressional campaign.
The 2nd Congressional District comprises all of Lexington, Aiken and Barnwell counties as well as parts of Richland and Orangeburg counties. It has been represented by U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican, for years.
The seat is again up for grabs this year.
James Horch with Iron Workers Local 846 on Monday described Boroughs as a breath of fresh air – someone who is willing to sit down, talk, listen and learn.
Pete LaBerge, another person in the crowd, described Boroughs as the best candidate he's seen since coming to Aiken about 12 years ago.
"I think she knows how to get things done," LaBerge said. Boroughs' education and experience – her provenance – is reassuring, he added. Boroughs, a political newcomer, is a former U.S. Department of Justice attorney and nonprofit law-firm executive.
In 2019, the Democrat raised more than $700,000, breaking records. But, Aiken County Democratic Party Chairman Harold Crawford Jr. cautioned, there's a long road ahead.
"This is a battle that's going to be difficult," the chairman said, standing on the same porch, ultimately urging attendees to rally around the candidate.
Boroughs travels next to Barnwell County Jan. 30, to Orangeburg County Feb. 1, and to Richland County Feb. 4, according to her campaign.