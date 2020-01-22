An upcoming gala will allow local seniors and retirees to celebrate aging well and contribute to the community at the same time.
The Golden Age Gala, hosted by the Aiken Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.
Admission is $10 per person.
The event will feature “dinner, valuable information, live entertainment, a DJ and dancing, photos and more,” according to a press release.
Jill Brown, with the sorority’s fundraising committee, said they know loneliness is a real issue for a lot of senior who live alone, and they were mindful of creating an event that was fun and affordable, and wouldn’t be a strain on anyone’s budget.
“We want to encourage everybody to just make the choices that would make their golden years as enjoyable a possible and minimize any health issues as well,” Brown said.
Brown said proceeds from the event will be used to fund the organization’s community service projects and their annual scholarships.
The attire for the event is “golden age glam,” which Brown said is “whatever they feel good wearing.”
Businesses, churches or individuals who would like to sponsor a table of eight golden age guests at a cost can call Brown at 803-292-7445 or email fundraising@aikendst.org.
The event is supported by AARP of Georgia, Tonda Booker Real Estate Team – No. 1 Keller-Williams Team, SRP Federal Credit Union and the Aiken Standard.